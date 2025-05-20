Jon Pearce column: Why these trade deals really do matter for you and your family

Trade deals are like buses, you wait for years then suddenly three come along at once. But why do they matter to people in High Peak? They matter because they affect the long-term security of so many jobs, the cost of food in our supermarkets and our ability to work and travel abroad.

The Conservatives failed to deliver the trade deals they promised and the ones they did secure left us on worse terms. By contrast in just 10 short months, we have concluded trade deals with three of our top four trading partners: India, the US and this week the EU.

The EU trade deal is by far the most important. Over 40% of the goods and services we make in this country are sold to the EU. It’s been nearly a decade since the Brexit vote, and it’s been over five years since Britain formally left the European Union. The Conservatives put ideology and dogma over what was best for jobs, the cost of living and our quality of life. By contrast, we now have a Government that is willing to do whatever is necessary to bring down bills and deliver for British people.

So back to the question, what will this deal do for you and your family?

High Peak MP Jon Pearce

Firstly, it will reduce the queues when you go on holiday. Most of us will have been used to scanning our passports at the e-gate for EU countries but this was stopped after 2020. As a result of this Government’s actions, British holidaymakers can finally avoid long queues by using the e-gates again.

Secondly, have you noticed that fruit and veg coming from the EU doesn’t last as long as it used to? This is largely because of the onerous processes placed on the import and export of food to and from the EU. We’ve all seen the photos of the lorries parked up at Dover and that’s because of the red tape left in the deal negotiated by the Tories. The new agreement will make trade easier. This means that the food that ends up the supermarket can get there earlier, be fresher when it’s on your dinner table and will make our food cheaper.

Finally, one of the saddest parts of leaving the EU was that it meant our young people would not be able to enjoy the same freedoms to travel and work that many of us did. The principle of a youth experience scheme is something that I am passionate about. From speaking to people across our towns and villages, I know that this is something that people in High Peak are also passionate about. I am delighted that young people in our area will once again be able to work, study, volunteer and travel across Europe easier in future.

This deal alongside the deals with the US and India provide a platform for economic growth and are key pillars in our plan to make us all better off.