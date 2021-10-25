Mountain biker dies in Peak District after suffering cardiac arrest

An off-duty doctor and nurse found the patient near Stanage Pole on Saturday.

They performed CPR before Yorkshire Air Ambulance, South Yorkshire Police and Edale Mountain Rescue Team attended.

Edale MRT said: “Despite the best efforts of all on scene, the patient could not be resuscitated.

“Thank you to the off-duty doctor and nurse for all their help.