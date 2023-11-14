News you can trust since 1852
Man airlifted to hospital after explosion in High Peak town that forced emergency services to evacuate homes

The fire service has confirmed that a man was airlifted to hospital this morning after a High Peak explosion.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:50 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:50 GMT
A man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance following an explosion on Ollersett Avenue, New Mills.

Fire crews from across Derbyshire were called to the incident at 8.07am this morning, with 12 properties in the surrounding area being evacuated.

The investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion remains underway. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Derbyshire Constabulary, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire County Council remain at the scene.

A man was taken to hospital after the explosion.A man was taken to hospital after the explosion.
Other local residents are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

