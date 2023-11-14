Buxton charity’s anger after hundreds of pounds worth of damage caused in attempted break-in of shop

Hundreds of pounds worth of damage have been caused to the Thomas Theyer Foundation charity after an attempted break-in left the Buxton-based shop with a smashed window.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity is angry and confused as to why anyone would target a charity shop.

Matt Howarth, fundraising and events manager, said: “We try and do so much good in the community and this has happened and it’s devastating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a terrible way to start the week and everyone is feeling very angry.

Anger and frustration from Thomas Theyer Foundation team after a brick has smashed their window. Photo submitted

“The smashed window will cost hundreds of pounds to replace and for a charity this is not good news.”

Matt says a brick was found next to the window and it looks like it was thrown at the pane several times causing the window to shatter but he says thankfully it was toughened glass so they were unable to get in.

He said: “It’s really confusing because the window which was smashed had used walking boots on display.

Advertisement

“The other window had a new bike but they didn’t touch that window.

Advertisement

“Were they trying to get the till, which is emptied every night or were they just causing mindless damage?”

The Thomas Theyer Foundation supports children and young people with special educational needs and those experiencing difficult life circumstances, their families and carers.

The charity is raising money to help children with additional needs have residential stays at White Hall Outdoor Centre and also offers therapy and counselling sessions.

The London Road charity shop is the hub the charity.

Advertisement

Matt said: “We were messaged on Facebook at 5.50am by who someone had walked past and seen the smashed window so we know it happened either late on Sunday night, November 12 or early morning on Monday November, 13.

“It’s heartbreaking that this has happened and it’s such a setback for us.

Advertisement

“We either have to pay for a new replacement or claim on the insurance but it’s big pane of glass and hundreds of pounds worth of damage has been caused here so it’s not a cheap fix.

“We know we have a lot of great support in the community so if anyone may have seen anything around that time please contact the police.”