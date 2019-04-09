Buxton Mountain Rescue Team rescue injured woman near Bakewell

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team have assisted a woman who fell during a walk on Lathkill Dale, near Bakewell.

The woman was walking on the Dale and slipped, hurting her ankle, at about 5pm on Sunday, April 7.

Mountain Rescue Team in action.

The mountain rescue team then received a call from East Midlands Ambulance Trust asking for assistance, and the woman was stretchered from the hills and taken to hospital.

A mountain rescue spokesman said: "The team received a call from EMAS ambulance requesting assistance.

"A female casualty had slipped injuring her ankle. She was stretchered along the boulder-strewn dale to the road & transferred to a waiting ambulance."