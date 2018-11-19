Funeral details released for three men killed in collision near Buxton

Funeral details for three men killed in a car crash near Buxton have now been released.

Aiden Edmonds, Peter Eyre and Daniel Leafe died after a two-vehicle collision on Waterswallows Road on Wednesday November 7.

Peter and Daniel were both from the Peak Dale area and were 18, while 25-year-old Aiden was from Buxton.

The Ford Fiesta they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Land Rover. The driver of the Land Rover was taken to Stepping Hill Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

All three funerals will take place at St Peter's Church, Fairfield, conducted by the Reverend Carl Edwards.

Aiden's funeral is at 10.30am on Wednesday November 28, with Peter's at 2pm on Wednesday November 28.

The funeral of Daniel will take place at 2pm on Friday November 30.