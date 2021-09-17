Fire service issues update on incident in New Mills

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said residents will have noticed a strong smell in the area over the last few days as firefighters assisted with a low level accidental gas release from a waste transfer facility.

But they said they wanted to reassure people living the area after the incident at Watford Bridge Industrial Estate.

Group Manager Paul Hawker said: “We’d like to reassure residents that the levels of the substance in the local area have been continually monitored and have remained at very low levels; but we understand the concern from residents in the area, which is why we’ve been working closely with our colleagues at Public Health England to be able to offer residents the best health advice possible.

"I can also now assure you the incident has been resolved and the occupiers are now working with Environment Agency and the Health and Safety Executive to work to remedy the situation and prevent a reoccurrence. We would like to thank everyone very much for your time and your patience."

Dr Ben Rush, Consultant in Health Protection at Public Health England, East Midlands said: “The advice to residents in the area is to keep windows and doors closed. Derbyshire Fire & rescue Service is continuing to monitor chemical levels.

"If symptoms occur, people should seek medical advice or call NHS 111."

Emergency services have been in the area over the last few days, with police and the fire service in attendance since Wednesday.