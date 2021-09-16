Emergency services dealing with incident in New Mills
Residents in New Mills have been asked to keep their windows closed while firefighters and police deal with an incident.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:08 pm
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 5:17 pm
The warning has been issued this afternoon by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A spokesperson for the service said: “Firefighters from New Mills Fire Station are currently attending a minor incident at Watford Bridge Industrial Estate, New Mills.
“We’d like to ask all local residents to keep their windows and doors closed until further notice.
“Derbyshire Constabulary police are also in attendance.”