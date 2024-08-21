Residents worry as pressure builds in New Mills over exploding taps
In recent weeks New Mills has been plagued with water problems from damaged culverts and burst pipes. Dr Joseph Darlington is one resident who is noticing the knock on negative impacts in his own home.
He said: “The pressure in the pipes is getting ridiculous - I’ve already had a pipe burst in my garden and in my house the pipes are clanging and banging all the time day and night and I can’t sleep because it's so loud.
“It’s not like a rhythmic noise you can fall asleep to, it's loud and irregular and worrying.”
Joseph, who lives on Hague Bar Road, says the problems with the clanging pipes started back in June but with all the recent works going on in New Mills to address other problems it is causing pressure surges.
“I live on a terrace street and I know another resident has already had a tap explode in their kitchen. I’ve fitted a pressure monitor to stop that happening but it’s so worrying that at any moment the kitchen could be flooded.”
He says for weeks, he and neighbours have called United Utilities to try and get the problem fixed but they have been told they is the only ones experiencing problems and it is an internal issue which residents must sort out for themselves.
Joseph said: “There will be more pipe bursts, and more damage to people's houses, I guarantee it. The pipes are old, there hasn’t been enough maintenance and they have been neglected and we are the ones suffering.
“With road diversions and the heavy trucks taking dirt away from Hague Bar railway going over smaller roads and weakening the pipes, the problems will just continue.
“More needs to be done to lower the pressure in the pipes, and protect people in their own homes.”
A United Utilities spokesperson, added: “We are aware that a small number of customers have experienced issues with the water pressure in their homes. Our teams are due to carry out further investigations on the network in the area this week.”
