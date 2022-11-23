Peak District to benefit from £27.3million boost for Derbyshire roads and bus services

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet jump-started the 2023/24 Highways Capital Delivery Programme by approving a schedule of works throughout the county.

Addressing Tory leadership, the member for transport and highways Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal commented: “As you’re aware we completed the £40million programme of improvements last year and we’re on target to deliver a further £58million improvements in this current financial year.”

He explained that with the rising cost of fuel and components needed to carry out works, approving the capital plan early would ‘give officers more time to plan and fully place contract supplies for goods and services to give better value for money for residents.’

Surface dressing will be carried out on parts of the A57 Snake Pass

The work will be completed in two phases and will include more than £300k of resurfacing works to be carried out on the busy A61 road at Chesterfield on the Tesco roundabout and the northbound carriageway at the Hollis Lane slip road.

Surface dressing will be carried out on the A57 Snake Pass at Bamford from Hagg Farm to the A6013 junction at a cost of £316k, while £350k has been budgeted to rebuild a retaining wall in Hope Road South, near Brough.

At Ladybower Reservoir £200k will be spent to replace traffic signals at the A57/A6013 with new technology designed to reduce delays and energy costs, while at £250k will be spent on traffic signals on the A625 Calver Bridge, near Froggatt.

The council plans to invest £218k on infrastructure upgrades to the 1/1a bus service between Calow, Sutton cum Duckmanton, Staveley and Old Bolsover, in a bid to improve accessibility and facilities.

Resurfacing and improvement works will also take place on the Stockley Trail, from Peter Fidler Sewerage Works to Rylah Hill, as well as associated drainage and ditch works which will be carried out at Bolsover south and Scarcliffe for a total cost of £250k.

