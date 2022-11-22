On Sunday November, 20 the Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team, SNT, spotted a sword for sale in a High Peak charity shop.

A spokesperson for the SNT said: “It’s not every day that you seize Excalibur.

"We have not been transported back to a medieval time, nor have we extracted the sword from the stone.

The sword seized by Buxton Police from a High Peak charity shop.

“We nipped into local charity shops to educate them while on patrol. We have given them advice on what they should do should knives be given to them and to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.”

This work to get knives off the street is part of a national campaign Operation Sceptre.

The SNT spokesperson said: “In the High Peak we do this in many different ways. This can be proactive patrols where we look to utilise our policing powers or through educating people of all ages about the dangers of knives along with the implications of carrying knives and we provide the means to safely discard them through a knife amnesty.

"Knives do shatter lives. With this in mind Excalibur will be disposed of in the correct manner along with the other knives seized during this campaign and going forward.”

Anyone who wants to report the use of knife, sword, knuckledusters or death star knife or hand one in as part of Operation Sceptre needs to contact the police via, Facebook, Twitter, the force’s website or on 101.