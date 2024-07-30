"It was like the aftermath of a festival": Peak District adventure group stage clean-up at woodland beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of Peak District walkers banded together over the weekend to carry out a major litter pick in a woodland beauty spot after discovering it covered with rubbish and abandoned camping gear.

The Wild Frontier Adventures Facebook group was only established this summer as a way for like-minded strangers to find each other and try new outdoor pursuits, but their expedition to Snake Woodland, in Hope Valley, was a different kind of workout.

Group founder Andy Edwards, 35, said: “Some of us were out for a walk a few weeks ago and the end of the route took us through the woodland. The only way I can describe the scene is like the aftermath of a festival.

“There were tents everywhere, sleeping bags, barbecues, fire pits, food – all manner of things just left there when people went home. We did our best to clear it up there and then, but it felt like we had to do something more.”

Andy Edwards, fifth from right, and fellow volunteers from the Wild Frontier Adventures group. (Photo: Contributed)

He added: “It’s a really beautiful area and I was concerned for the wildlife – what happens if the animals start eating the food, or get stuck in a tent.

“I just can’t understand what goes through some people’s minds to leave a place like that. I was brought up to take rubbish home or throw it in a bin.”

On his return home near Burton-on-Trent, electrical engineer Andy got in touch with rangers from the Peak District National Park Authority station at Fairholmes, and asked for support to organise a more extensive clean-up operation.

He said: “I’ve been walking in the Peaks for years and as soon as I saw that mess, I thought it was time to give something back.”

The woodland was full of abandoned camping equipment. (Photo: Contributed)

“I think the rangers are aware of the problem, maybe not the extent, but they don’t control that particular area, it’s Forestry England land. Anyway, they said if we did a litter pick they would arrange to have all the bags collected.”

On Sunday, July 28, Andy pulled into the meeting spot to find almost 20 members of the group had decided to volunteer their time, some accompanied by children.

He said: “When I put the idea out there in the group I thought there might be three or four of us show up, but everyone was really keen.

“When we went into the woodland we found loads more camping stuff which was new since the last time we were there, probably from multiple groups. It was really disappointing to be honest.”

The group worked for almost six hours to clear the mess. (Photo: Contributed)

Working for almost six hours in the blazing sun, the group did their best to clear about half of the woodland and return it to a state of nature.

Andy said: “We cleared about a dozen campfires, put the stones back in the river where they’d been taken from, and scattered the ashes around.

“I was shocked to discover some of the stuff. There were five camping chairs and a £300 tent just left there.”

He added: “I set up the group to help people get together and try new things. I wish this didn’t have be a regular activity and that more can be done to monitor the area, but it did feel great to see the difference we’d made.”

Some of the rubbish was polluting the River Ashop. (Photo: Contributed)

To learn more about Wild Frontier Adventures, join the group at facebook.com/groups/388283164228066.