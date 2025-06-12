High Peak Borough Council announce changes to mowing regime
This spring the council is formalising the changes they have made to its mowing regime over the past couple of years and extending the changes to additional areas within some of these sites, demonstrating our commitment to enhancing biodiversity and encouraging nature recovery.
Designated areas of grass will continue to be cut on a once-a-year mow to allow meadow grasses, wildflowers and other native species to flourish.
By increasing the variety of plants in these areas, the council hopes to support a wide range of pollinators, birds, and other wildlife that rely on these habitats.
These areas will be left unmown from March to create meadows and natural grass verges and be cut in the autumn.
Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: "In line with our Parks Strategy, this is an important step in ensuring we're managing our parks and open spaces sustainably and that they are supporting our nature recovery ambitions.
"We all know the value of spending time in nature for our mental and physical health and we want to nurture these valuable community amenities so that they benefit everyone now and in the future whilst protecting our natural heritage."
Working with the High Peak Biodiversity Network, the Council will record species and monitor the changes over the years - a continuation of the work which Buxton Field Club is already carrying out at Serpentine Walks.
The designated sites in Buxton are Ashwood Park; Granby Road; Temple Fields; Gadley Lane (Serpentine Woods North); and Serpentine Walks.
In Glossop, the chosen sites are: Manor Park; Bankswood Park and Glossop Cemetery.
Areas in the Memorial Park in Whaley Bridge are also part of the trial and there is a view to expand this program in the coming years.
Sports pitches and formal lawns will continue to be maintained to the current high standards, says the council.
Climate change and environment executive councillor, Jean Todd, said: "By adopting this reduced mowing strategy we aim to create richer and more diverse habitats which we know are good for the environment and our local wildlife.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.