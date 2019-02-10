Couple rescued at Kinder Scout by mountain rescue team

Buxton’s mountain rescue team rescued a couple who were stranded walking across Kinder Scout in the dark.

The team was called after the two people were lost between Crowden Clough and Grindsbrook last night, February 9, just after 7pm.

The rescue team said that the couple were in “good spirits” although they felt “embarrassed” that they required help.

A spokesman for the rescue unit said: “At 7.11pm, the team was called to search for two benighted walkers on a walk from Edale to Kinder Downfall.

“The couple was located between Crowden Clough and Grindsbrook.

“They were in good spirits and felt a little embarrassed having to ask for help.”