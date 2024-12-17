A community payback scheme will see up to 2,500 sandbags being filled and reinstalled around Toddbrook Reservoir.

In the summer of 2019 when a crack appeared on the reservoir wall emergency sand bags were filled and dropped into place.

Now these bags are currently being replaced by stronger, more environment-friendly hessian covers.

A spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust, which owns the reservoir and is in charge of the repairs, said: “Using labour provided by the MoJ Community Payback scheme, up to 2,500 bags are being filled and re-installed to raise banks around the reservoir and along the Todd Brook inlet to protect surrounding areas from flooding.

“The great advantage of hessian covers is that they’re made of natural materials and over time can gradually be absorbed back into the earth.

“The raised banks then become permanent as they’re held in place by vegetation.”

A spokesperson from the MoJ explained: “Unpaid work, also known as ‘community payback’ can be imposed for between 40 and 300 hours, depending on the seriousness of the offence, to be completed within 12 months.

“The main purpose of unpaid work is to provide punishment and reparation – with service users working on projects that benefit the community.”

And this work will help the community and help with the reopening of the reservoir.

The existing auxiliary spillway on the dam wall was damaged in the summer of 2019 after excessive rainfall and there were fears the dam could collapse. Since then the reservoir has been kept virtually empty.

At the end of the main construction works, concrete panels from the 1970s auxiliary spillway will be removed and the dam will then be repaired and grassed over.

A new playground will be rebuilt in the Memorial Park, which will also be re-landscaped with trees, wildlife habitats, additional paths and a new footbridge over the bypass channel.

The sailing club will be relocated behind the new tumble bay, where it will feature a new slipway, clubhouse, boat storage and car park.