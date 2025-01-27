Collapsing canal tow path in High Peak awaiting repairs

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 13:01 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 13:01 BST
The edge of a canal tow path in Whaley Bridge is in urgent need of repair after the recent ‘deep freeze’ caused the edge to start collapsing.

After the bad weather earlier in the month a large crack appeared on the tow path in Whaley Bridge between Tesco and the canal basin.

The collapsing wall is 30ft or 9m in after the bridge and a resident put cones up before contacting the Canals and River Trust which maintain all the UK’s canals and waterways including the Peak Forest Canal which passes through Whaley Bridge.

High Peak Borough Councillor Nev Clarke for Whaley Bridge who is also the director at the Whaley Bridge Canal Group, said: “The crack appeared after the deep freeze we had recently.

The collapsing tow path near Whaley Bridge. Photo Jeff Mount
The collapsing tow path near Whaley Bridge. Photo Jeff Mount

“It was perfectly fine before this but the water had to go somewhere and it has caused this crack but in credit to the Canal and River Trust they appeared within the hour after it was reported to come and investigate.

“I think there were fears the tow path would shut but it has been fenced off in the area but the path is still accessible which is good.

“I think all the right things are being done to keep everyone safe and the canal open.”

The area has now been fenced off but a date for repairs has not yet been given by the Canal and River Trust.

Cones put our along the Peak Forest Canal tow path as the wall is collapsing. Photo Jeff Mount
Cones put our along the Peak Forest Canal tow path as the wall is collapsing. Photo Jeff Mount

Dave Clarkson, senior asset engineer at waterways charity Canal and River Trust, said:

“Unfortunately, there is damage to the historic canal wall which lines the side of the canal, and our charity has had to fence-off the affected stretch of canal bank whilst we investigate how and when repairs can take place.

“Fortunately, the towpath can remain open and navigation for boats isn’t affected.

“Given the age of the nation’s canals, it is so important that people support our charity so that we can carry out the constant cycle of maintenance and repairs that are needed to keep them open and safe.

“Because we have limited resources, we have to programme the works on a priority basis so that the most damaged and at risk are repaired first.”

