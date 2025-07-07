Walker rescued after suffering “nasty injury” at popular Peak District beauty spot
At 11.10am on Thursday, July 3, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker at Bamford Edge.
A team spokesperson said: “The walker had tripped and sustained a very nasty ankle injury but still had the presence of mind to give a highly accurate six figure grid reference to our duty team leader.
“Team members, vehicles and ambulance resources were able to meet up on New Road above Bamford and head onto the hill.
“Once located the injury was reduced and splinted. The casualty was packaged into a MR stretcher before evacuation down to the waiting ambulance.”
The EMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies entirely on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.
