Investigation reveals cause of lorry fire in Derbyshire – which left busy road closed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters from Chapel-en-le-Frith, Buxton and Glossop were called to a fire involving an HGV on Dale Road in Dove Holes at 12.13 pm on Tuesday, November 12.
Drivers were warned of disruption as the road was closed in both ways as the emergency services were tackling the blaze.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a fire in the trailer of an HGV which contained lead/acid car batteries. The driver was out of the vehicle prior to the arrival of crews.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.
“An investigation into the cause of the fire determined the most likely cause to be accidental due to a chemical reaction relating to the batteries during transportation.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.