Investigation reveals cause of lorry fire in Derbyshire – which left busy road closed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th Nov 2024, 22:08 GMT
A fire involving a lorry has left a busy road closed and caused disruption in Dove Holes.

Firefighters from Chapel-en-le-Frith, Buxton and Glossop were called to a fire involving an HGV on Dale Road in Dove Holes at 12.13 pm on Tuesday, November 12.

Drivers were warned of disruption as the road was closed in both ways as the emergency services were tackling the blaze.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a fire in the trailer of an HGV which contained lead/acid car batteries. The driver was out of the vehicle prior to the arrival of crews.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire determined the most likely cause to be accidental due to a chemical reaction relating to the batteries during transportation.”

