Eight hour rescue operation sees injured caver evacuated from High Peak cave after suffering fall
On Friday, September 13, the Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation (DCRO) were called to reports of two cavers who were yet to emerge from a cave at Perryfoot, between Castleton and Chapel-en-le-Frith.
A DCRO spokesperson said: “The team were called out to Perryfoot at around 5.00pm to look for two overdue cavers undertaking a trip in P8. It was found that one caver had sustained injuries in a short fall near to the bottom of the cave.
“The second caver was rather cold, but otherwise in good spirits and was brought out of the cave first. The injured casualty was treated by our team doctors and Cas Carers before the slow evacuation began.
“DCRO hauled the injured caver up the pitches, but thankfully they were able to make slow progress between pitches with support from the team without needing to be stretchered out.
“The casualty was brought to surface and driven to the road in our 4x4, where we passed them over to East Midlands Ambulance Service colleagues around 1.30am.
“The 35 plus person DCRO team headed home to their beds shortly after. The job of cleaning and repacking the kit now begins back at base.”
You can donate to support the DCRO’s efforts here.
