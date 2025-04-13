Derbyshire police appeal after biker left with life-threatening injuries in Peak District crash

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 13th Apr 2025, 12:28 BST
Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist was left with life-threatening injuries in a crash near Ladybower Reservoir.

The collision took place just after 5.30pm on Saturday (12 April) on the A57 just after the junction for the Ladybower car park and saw an orange KTM Superduke, which was travelling from Sheffield towards Glossop, leave the road and collide with a barrier.

The rider, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. His family are aware.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time – in particular anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident, the moments leading up to it, or that shows the same motorcycle prior to the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footagePolice are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage

If you are able to help their enquiries, please contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 25000212508:

  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • Phone – call on 101
