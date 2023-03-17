Thousands of Derbyshire police officers and staff have been submitted for background checks

A report from Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Angelique Foster, details that 4,000 police officers and staff from across the county have had their records sent off for assessment.

The force will hear if any of the 4,000 staff and officers have issues flagged in the Police National Database (PND) by the end of April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4,000 police officers and staff from across the county have had their records sent off for assessment

If any “adverse” issues are flagged it will then decide which actions to take against officers or staff, which could include a further re-vetting process, having conditions placed on them while an investigation is carried out, or their dismissal from the force.

This directly relates to the Met Police’s handling of the Sarah Everard case and the missed opportunities over her aggressor, who was reported for indecent exposure months before he kidnapped, raped and murdered the 33-year-old Ms Everard in March 2021.

Advertisement

The aggressor’s name has not been included in this report as an editorial decision in memory of Ms Everard. The review of Derbyshire officers and staff also follows an assessment of the Met Police which found a low number of officers were being dismissed and that some with numerous allegations against them, and others who had committed crimes, were still in their jobs and serving the public.

Advertisement

A PCC report on the issue details: “This comes against a background of rising concerns about the failure of some police forces to ensure they are not appointing or retaining officers who could cause harm or indulge in inappropriate behaviour.

“There have been particular anxieties over recent cases that have come to light of sexual abuse and misconduct of serving police officers in other police forces.”

The PCC’s report details that “bad apple” or “adverse” information against an officer or staff member could include inappropriate nicknames; predatory, misogynistic or sexist behaviour; “breaches of integrity that fall short of criminal behaviour”; a build-up of complaints and misconduct allegations that have not been proven; improper behaviour; and officers/staff notoriety amongst other colleagues.

Advertisement