Derbyshire Police say Trevor Fitzherbert-Stewart repeatedly and aggressively approached members of the public, mainly older people and lone women, to ask them for money.

Members of the Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team say they worked with partner agencies and charities to signpost Fitzherbert-Stewart to organisations that could offer him support, but he has not engaged with them, continued to beg people for money and also went into a town centre restaurant to ask for a free meal.

He was arrested on January, 23 and subsequently charged with four offences of begging on December 6, 8 and 19 2022 and January, 14 2023.

Beggar Trevor Fitzherbert-Stewart has been banned from Buxton for two years. Pic Derbyshire Police

A spokesperson for Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood team said: “The 50-year-old, of Fairfield Road, admitted the charges and appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on 22 February when he was given a 12-month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

“Fitzherbert-Stewart has also been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order which bans him from entering Buxton town centre unless he has a pre-planned appointment.

"He must also not enter any shop he has been banned from, is not allowed to remain in any shop or on commercial premises if asked to leave or cannot act or incite others to act in an anti-social manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.”

The red section of the map is the area Fitzherbert-Stewart is banned from entering which includes Spring Gardens, the Pavilion Gardens, the football ground and Higher Buxton.

Beggar Trevor Fitzherbert-Stewart has been banned from these areas of Buxton for the next two years. Pic Derbyshire Police.