Man left victim permanently scarred after smashing glass into his face in Buxton pub

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Saxon, of Buxton Road, Blackshaw Moor, in Leek, Staffordshire, pleaded guilty to the assault which left a young man with permanent scarring.

The 23-year-old was drinking in The Vault, on High Street in Buxton at around 1.10am on Sunday 12 September 2021 when he approached another man on the dance floor.

Saxon said something to him, which the victim didn’t hear, stepped back and slammed the glass in his face, causing a large deep cut. The victim was taken to hospital, where he needed stitches for the wound.

Jake Saxon has been jailed for 12 months for assault occasioning grievous bodily harm

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Door staff swiftly ejected Saxon and he was arrested the following day.

He was subsequently charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He appeared at Derby Crown Court on Friday 29 July, where he was jailed for 12 months.

PC Lora Holdgate, Licensing Officer for the High Peak, said: “Saxon is now facing the consequences of what was seemingly a split-second decision to carry out an unprovoked assault which left the victim with permanent scarring, and a lasting impact on his mental wellbeing.

“Although no sentence will make up for that, I hope that the result at court will offer him some closure.

“We would like to thank The Vault for their actions that evening and for working with us throughout the investigation to help ensure a conviction was secured.