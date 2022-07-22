Officers stopped the two men as they poached the River Wye from Bakewell’s Weir Bridge late on Thursday, July 20.

Both had their fishing equipment seized and were reported to the Environment Agency.

Police also arrested one of the men for a drug driving motoring offence.

Bakewell's Weir Bridge, which sits above the River Wye, has become a famous tourist hotspot for the thousands of 'love locks' since 2012

Speaking yesterday, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Two males caught poaching from the Lock Bridge in Bakewell last night (20/07/2022) both males have been reported to the Environment Agency for fishing without a valid rod licence.

"Both had their fishing equipment seized at the riverside, so they could not do anymore fishing.

“One of the males was arrested at the scene for being unfit to drive through drugs (Drug in charge of a motor vehicle.) Pretty expensive fishing trip!