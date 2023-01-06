Police thank Buxton community for support following arson arrest incident

Officers were called to the scene near Cote Heath Park at around 11.22am on Thursday, January 5, and London Road was closed from the junction with Mosley Road to the Tesco petrol station while police dealt with the incident with support from emergency service colleagues. The road was reopened at around 5pm.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. So far, no further details have been released publicly by the police.

Inspector Anna Woodhouse, who is in charge of operations in the High Peak, said: “I’d like to thank the community for their patience and understanding while we dealt with the incident in Buxton yesterday.

London Road was closed for several hours during the incident on Thursday, January 5.

“I appreciate that this caused considerable disruption for many people with a busy main road being closed for several hours so we are grateful for everyone’s co-operation in abiding by the road closure and keeping the scene clear for emergency services.”

She added: “I’d also like to thank Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service for their support with the incident throughout the day.

“Incidents such as this understandably cause concerns in the community so I’d like to confirm that this was an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public. A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene and enquiries into the incident are ongoing. He remains in police custody.”