Man arrested in Buxton ‘on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life’

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following an incident in Buxton which shut a main road in the town for hours.

By Lucy Ball
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 7:00pm

Today, Thursday January, 5 emergency services were called to London Road to tackle an ‘incident’.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We were called to the scene off London Road at around 11.22am. London Road was closed from the junction with Mosley Road to the Tesco petrol station while we dealt with the incident.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

London Road in Buxton where an ongoing police incident is taking place. Picture Buxton SNT
Officers will remain in the area and we have been supported by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Speaking on social media Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team added: “Be patient while officers deal with the incident.

“Thank you for your patience we are now re-opening the roads in Buxton.”

