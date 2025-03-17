Police promise crackdown on “irresponsible” motorists speeding along Peak District A-road – amid rise in complaints around dangerous drivers
Police have promised action to tackle the rising number of dangerous drivers along a Peak District A-road – after seeing an increase in complaints concerning speeding motorists.
This weekend, officers from the Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted speed enforcement on the A57 Snake Road –following an increase in complaints concerning dangerous driving.
A team spokesperson said: “We take road safety seriously and are now planning a targeted traffic operation over the coming months to crack down on irresponsible driving in the area.
“Drive safe, respect the speed limits, and help keep our roads safe for everyone.”