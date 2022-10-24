The order began at 3pm on Sunday October 23 and runs until 3pm on Tuesday October 25.

The zone covers Spring Gardens, the Pavilion Gardens, Ashwood Park and more and officers will be in the area to provide a visible presence and deal with any incidents.

The order comes under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour & Policing Act 2014, which gives police officers and police community support officers powers to direct people they suspect are causing, or likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour to members of the public to leave a designated area and not return for up to 48 hours.

A dispersal zone has been introduced for Buxton town centre after reports of anti-social behaviour

Under the legislation, officers have the power to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behaviour.