Damon Alexander-Cole lived in a car for months after becoming homeless and he became so depressed that he gave serious thought to ending his life.

Now with a stable job and in a much better place mentally he wants to help others this Christmas.

The 35-year-old said: “Christmas can be such a lonely and isolating time, and a time when more suicides happen compared to any other time of the year so I wanted to do something to let people know they aren’t alone.”

In September 2020 Damon was living in Wales with his dogs and fiancée and had a job and place to live.

However, within the space of a few days he became redundant and his relationship ended.

He said: “I moved into my car but after my last month’s wages came in there was nothing more coming in and couldn’t afford to tax my car so was driving to food banks in an illegal car praying the police wouldn’t pull me over.”

He said: “Once I went to the foodbank only to find they were shut for four days. So for four days I didn’t eat.

"I just slept in my car willing the hours to pass.”

Now he is back on his feet, is living in the High Peak and has a photography job.

He said: “I found peace walking the Peak District – it gave me a chance to clear my head and feel better.

"I organise monthly hikes but wanted to do a big one for Christmas.

“It’s open to anyone who may be struggling with family or money worries or those who will be spending the day alone and don’t want to.”

The hike will be broken into smaller routes throughout the day so people can join for as much or as little as they want or are able to.

He added: “I’ve found many people who walk to escape their lives but the hiking group is about creating friendships.”

Anyone interested in joining the Christmas Day hike, which will run from 9am to 6pm, should message Damon Alexander-Cole on Facebook.