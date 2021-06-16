Police appeal after car damaged in Furness Vale

The vehicle was parked on the driveway of a property on Buxton Road when the damage was caused at some point between 10.45pm and 11.10pm on Friday June 11.

Four unknown offenders smashed all the windows of the car and damaged the body panels before running off in the direction of Station Road, Furness Vale, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the occurence number 21*325812.