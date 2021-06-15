Police appeal over criminal damage at Toddbook Reservoir construction site in Whaley Bridge

The damage occurred at the Kier construction site next to Toddbrook Reservoir at around 9.50pm on Monday May 31.

Officers would like to speak to the males pictured in the images in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting occurrence Number 21000321411 by calling 101, or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.

Private messages can also be sent on Facebook to /DerbyshireConstabulary or you can send a direct message on Twitter to the contact centre @DerPolContact.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

