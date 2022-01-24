Police appeal after arson incident at New Mills house
Police are appealing for information after an arson incident at a New Mills property.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 2:08 pm
Emergency services were called to reports that a fire had been started outside the front door of a property on Portland Road at around 10.30pm on Friday January 21.
The fire was put out before it spread and nobody was hurt.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, in particular anyone with CCTV that covers the street or dashcam from any vehicles that were in the area at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference 22*040918 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.