Man's body found in Buxton quarry

A man's body has been found in a quarry in Buxton.
Police were called to a report of a concern for the safety of a man at 10am today near to Grinlow Road, Harpur Hill.
Emergency services dealing with incident in Buxton
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "“On arrival officers found the body of a 44-year-old man in a quarry.
“His family have been notified and our thoughts are with them at this time.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and enquiries are ongoing.”