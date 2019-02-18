Man's body found in Buxton quarry

A man's body has been found in a quarry in Buxton.

Police were called to a report of a concern for the safety of a man at 10am today near to Grinlow Road, Harpur Hill.

Emergency services at the scene this morning

Emergency services dealing with incident in Buxton
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "“On arrival officers found the body of a 44-year-old man in a quarry.

“His family have been notified and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and enquiries are ongoing.”