Emergency services dealing with incident in Buxton

Police remain at the scene of an incident in Buxton.

Officers have been in attendance at a property on Burlow Road since around 10.30am.

Emergency services have been at the scene for a number of hours

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said they were unable to release any further details at the current time.

More on this story when we get it.