Man jailed after exposing himself in a public library in the High Peak

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order – having been spotted exposing himself at a public library.

Jason Carter was caught with his trousers around his shins in the non-fiction aisle of a public library in the High Peak – at 4.30pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “After being spotted, witnesses told officers that Carter pulled up his trousers, grabbed a book and began to start reading through the pages while humming.

“Carter was later arrested by police and charged with breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He admitted the offence during an appearance at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 3. The 46-year-old, of no fixed address, was jailed for 26 weeks.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual offence please reach out for help and support. There is a dedicated reporting tool on the Derbyshire Police website here, where you can report something that has happened to you, or to someone else.

A force spokesperson added: “You can report anonymously, without giving us your details. We won't judge you; we'll treat you with respect, and we'll always put your health and wellbeing first.”

Alternatively, you can contact the force using these methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.