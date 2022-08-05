Man arrested in connection with Buxton assault

Police issued an appeal for witnesses last week after a 54-year-old man was injured after an assault occurred in the Serpentine Walks area off Burlington Road, near the Pavilion Gardens, at around 6pm on July 16.

A 51-year-old man from Buxton has since been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.

However police are still seeking witnesses to the incident.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the assault to come forward

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We know that there were a number of people in the area that day and are keen to hear from anyone else who may have information useful to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police, quoting the reference 22*410708, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us.

Alternatively, you can send a private message to the Facebook page, or direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact.