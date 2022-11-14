Jail for 'calculated and cunning' burglars who targeted elderly people in Buxton
Two burglars who targeted the homes of elderly and vulnerable people in Buxton have been jailed.
Heather Keeling, 21, and Jamie Browne, 33, pinpointed several addresses with key safes so that they could enter properties without the occupants’ knowledge.
Keeling also repeatedly posed as a carer to gain access to the homes of her elderly victims before stealing large sums of cash, jewellery, bank cards and medicine.
Stolen bank cards were also used by the pair to make fraudulent transactions at retailers.
Most Popular
The burglaries took place between February and March this year and were often only discovered later when items were noticed to be missing.
Keeling, of Harris Road, Harpur Hill, and Browne, of Dale Road, Buxton, were arrested on suspicion of burglary on March 21 and March 29 respectively. They were charged with six counts of burglary and one of fraud.
The pair admitted the burglaries, with Keeling later confessing to two further burglaries in the area.
They appeared at Derby Crown Court on October 27 and Keeling was handed a 40-month jail term whilst Browne was sentenced to serve 59 months.
Advertisement
Detective Constable Robin Mills, officer in the case said: “Browne and Keeling were calculated and cunning in their efforts to deceive and steal from their elderly and vulnerable victims.
“They repeatedly exploited their victims’ vulnerabilities for their own gain and invaded the very place where we should all feel safe: our home.
“Burglary is an extremely distressing crime which leaves people feeling frightened and violated, and we welcome this sentence which will hopefully bring some peace of mind to those targeted by Keeling and Browne.”
Advertisement
Police have now issued advice to anyone who uses a key safe:
Consider relocating key safes to somewhere away from the front entrance of a property, to avoid them being spotted by opportunist burglars Change the combination code for a key safe regularly and each time a person no longer requires access Avoid using easily memorable or guessable combinations such as birth dates or years Review, and keep to a minimum, the number of people who have access to the key safe code Consider taking the key out of the safe when you know it will not be needed for access Install security lights, alarms and CCTV to further protect your home against burglary.