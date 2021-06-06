'Huge increase' in anti-social behaviour at Derbyshire golf club, say police

Police say they have seen a huge increase anti-social behaviour at a Derbyshire golf club.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 1:43 pm

Officers from Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team say they stepped in to stop three motorbikes attempting to go on to the course.

They have started carrying out regular patrols at the site, have been "educating the public" and are also now working with the club in a bid to "conduct further enforcement".

Warning signs have been erected in the area

In a statement on their Facebook page, members of Buxton Police SNT said: "This week also saw a huge increase in anti-social behaviour up around the golf course at High Peak Golf Club.

"They have over the past 12 months been the victim of numerous crimes.

"In the main these crimes are mindless vandalism where property has been damaged and people are using vehicles on the course damaging it.

"This comes at great cost where repairs are needed.

"This behaviour has no place especially to businesses that serves our community.”