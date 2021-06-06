Derbyshire homeowner threatened with a knife by raiders
Two men attempted to gain entry to a house in Buxton, threatening the homeowner with a knife.
It happened around 12.35pm on Wednesday 2 June, in Fairfield Road, when the offenders, one holding a knife and the other wearing a balaclava, smashed a window at the address and demanded money.
The victim was unhurt and the suspects left on foot, empty-handed.
A police spokesperson said: “This incident is being treated seriously, and we will be carrying out additional patrols in the area. We would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have seen anything suspicious or that may be linked to the incident.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference 21*304086 via any of the methods below.
