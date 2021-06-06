Derbyshire homeowner threatened with a knife by raiders

Two men attempted to gain entry to a house in Buxton, threatening the homeowner with a knife.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 9:39 am

It happened around 12.35pm on Wednesday 2 June, in Fairfield Road, when the offenders, one holding a knife and the other wearing a balaclava, smashed a window at the address and demanded money.

The victim was unhurt and the suspects left on foot, empty-handed.

A police spokesperson said: “This incident is being treated seriously, and we will be carrying out additional patrols in the area. We would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have seen anything suspicious or that may be linked to the incident.”

Police are appealing for information

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference 21*304086 via any of the methods below.

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary;

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact;

Website– complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs;

Phone – call 101.