Derbyshire sex offender jailed after asking for naked photos from decoy posing as 14-year-old girl

Stout was given a two and half year prison sentence.

A convicted Derbyshire sex offender who thought he was messaging a teenage girl online – sending her naked photos and asking for them in return – has been jailed.

Daniel Stout began messaging who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl on an online chat app, sending her naked photos and asking for her to send the naked photos back.

However, the girl was actually a decoy from an online child abuse activist group. Having arranged to meet the ‘girl’ in his home town of Buxton, Stout was arrested.

The 28-year-old, who has a previous conviction for a similar offence, was the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order at the time of the offence – which banned him from having contact with any girl under the age of 16.

Stout, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, was subsequently charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He admitted the offences and appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentence on October 22, where he was jailed for two and half years.

PC Jodie Norris, who led the investigation, said: “The fact that Stout committed this offence while under a Sexual Harm Prevention Order shows what a dangerous predator he is with no regard for the law.

“Thankfully in this case, the ‘girl’ he was messaging was an adult so a child has not been caused mental or emotional harm because of Stout’s depraved urges.

“I sincerely hope that this time behind bars will now give him the opportunity to reflect on his behaviour and realise the error of his ways.”