Derbyshire residents warned amid recent spike in scam emails – with criminals posing as police and BT
Derbyshire residents were urged to stay safe online after a recent rise in scam emails.
Action Fraud have received 676 reports in two weeks relating to fake emails purporting to be from BT.
These emails commonly use the subject line ‘your bill is ready’ and provide a link that can be used to make a payment.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The links in these emails lead to genuine-looking phishing sites that are designed to steal BT login credentials, as well as personal and financial information.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) have also warned of fake emails, sent in their name, which include a summons to court. Residents were reminded that the NPCC would never send an email of this nature.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If you have received an email which you’re not quite sure about, forward it to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) via [email protected]. This helps Action Fraud to act quickly and stop others from being affected.