Derbyshire prisoner absconds while on day release
A convicted burglar has absconded from a Derbyshire prison following a period of day release.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 1:34 pm
Michael Yeo, 25, who is serving a six-year sentence for burglary and attempted burglary, was due to return to HMP Sudbury at 4pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 14).
Yeo has links to the Norfolk, Suffolk, and Kent areas.
He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build, with blue eyes and brown hair.
If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, call 101, quoting reference 815 of September 14.