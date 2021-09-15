Derbyshire prisoner absconds while on day release

Michael Yeo, 25, who is serving a six-year sentence for burglary and attempted burglary, was due to return to HMP Sudbury at 4pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 14).

Yeo has links to the Norfolk, Suffolk, and Kent areas.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build, with blue eyes and brown hair.