The cast of Sleeping Beauty are getting ready for panto season (oh yes they are!) which starts next month at New Mills Art Theatre.

Angela Hulme from the New Mills Operatic and Dramatic Society said: “Our panto Dame, Nurse Dottie Dettol, has been looking after the royal baby, Princess Rose, over Christmas.

Advertisement

"Now we’ve had New Year we can say that the New Mills Panto, Sleeping Beauty will open next month on Friday February, 3.”

New Mills Panto cast getting ready for next month's performances. Pic submitted

The story follows King Cactus and Queen Marigold who are the proud parents of Princess Rose – who is being watched over by Fairy Lilac and her five trainee Rainbow Fairies protecting her from the very bad Witch Hazel and her assistant Egor, who are up to no good with a spinning wheel and nasty spells.

Angela said: “Fetch and Carrie, the palace messengers are as daft as daft can be, along with Muddles, the not-so-great palace handyman plus of course, a Prince or two!

Advertisement

"With a strong company ensemble of chorus and dancers the panto will be ready to bounce onto the Art Theatre stage for opening night.

"Tickets are on sale now – matinee tickets sell very quickly and are always full houses, so book them now.”

Advertisement