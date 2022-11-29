This weekend has been one of the biggest matches in the club’s history after they made it to the second round of the FA for the second year running but things are changing off the pitch at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

Last month Buxton FC was invited to join Buxton Pubwatch to help stop antisocial behaviour across the town.

Ian Howarth is the co-founder of the scheme which connects landlords, owners and managers to create a safer town and a more enjoyable night out for everyone.

Sergeant Adam Harrison has praised the fact that Buxton FC has joined the Pubwatch scheme.

He said: “There has been trouble up at the ground and trouble in the town and we wanted to stamp it out.

“We invited Buxton FC to join Pubwatch because we are all united and all want the best for Buxton.

“So if you kick off at the ground not only will you be barred from the stadium but you will be barred from the pubs, clubs and restaurants in the town too.”

The scheme relaunched last December and now has more than 25 business communicating and working together.

The Silverlands, home of Buxton FC

Ian said: “It’s great having The Bucks in Pubwatch now because there is that channel of communication which means we know if there is trouble on the terraces and where people may be heading when they return to town.

“All we want is to make Buxton a safe place for people to go out and have a good time.

“Now Buxton has been promoted the club is getting a bigger following which is great and I’m really pleased for them but with more fans comes the potential for more trouble so we just want to take this proactive approach to let people know bad behaviour will not be tolerated anywhere in the town and we are working together.”

David Brindley, Director of Football for Buxton FC, said: “I have attended the first pub watch meeting.

“Thank you Ian for asking us to be a part of it and we look forward to better communication and collaboration with all the local pubs going forward.”

A statement issued by the club last month said: “Everyone involved with Buxton Football Club is committed to ensuring all visitors to the Tarmac SIlverlands Stadium have the enjoyable and welcoming experience that should be expected at a family friendly club.

“We ask all those visiting the stadium to work with us to achieve this with immediate effect and to that end the small minority who conflict with this principle will be permanently excluded.

“We understand it is sensible to implement crowd segregation between our fans and visiting supporters for certain games but like most grounds we visit in the Vanarama National League North, this should not be the norm.

“Nevertheless, moving forward for all First Team fixtures the Marshalls Railway end will be reserved for home fans only while the match is being played.

“We understand football is a passionate game and friendly rivalry is part of our culture, however where we deem behaviour to be aggressive we will take immediate action to remove any perpetrators and those people will be banned from the Club.”

PC Lora Holdgate, who works closely with the Pubwatch scheme in the town said: “The pub watch scheme is well established in Buxton and the addition of the football club has been very well received.

“It’s made a real difference on matchdays – in particular when there are high-profile or riskier fixtures – so that both the club, and the nearby premises can plan accordingly, such as which pubs will accommodate away fans.

“It also means that should individuals cause trouble in any of the pubs prior to matchdays, or at the ground itself, then they run the very real risk of being banned by the Pubwatch scheme members not only from establishments in the town, but also the club.”

Ian said trouble and anti-social behaviour at the ground also included the use of pyrotechnics or flares.

He said: “That will not be tolerated in town.”

His views were echoed by the club who stated: “The carrying and the use of pyrotechnics will not be tolerated and, as with many forms of anti-social behaviour, perpetrators will be permanently excluded.

“It is illegal to bring pyrotechnics into stadiums and there are consequences for anyone who breaks the law and ground regulations.

“Anyone caught possessing or using pyrotechnics will also be reported to the police and prosecution could result in a permanent criminal record.”

Potential injuries sustained as a result of someone using a pyrotechnic include severe burns, caused by temperatures up to 2,000° C, loss of hearing or sight, breathing problems and in extreme cases loss of limbs and fingers.

Sergeant Adam Harrison, who leads the licensing team in the town and formerly ran the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “In recent years Buxton have seen some real success in both the league and, in particular the FA Cup over the past two years, which have drawn some bumper crowds to Silverlands.

“The vast majority of people who come to support Buxton, or any of the visiting teams, want a safe day out and to cheer their team on.

“This is a brilliant, family friendly, club and we fully support the work between the it and the licensed premises across the town to make sure that everyone has a memorable visit for all the right reasons.”

David added: “We are all proud of not just our Club but our town and so should work together to ensure everyone represents both in the most positive light possible.”