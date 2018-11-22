Bodies found in search for missing Derbyshire mum and her five-year-old son

Police searching for a missing Derbyshire mum and her five-year-old son have found two bodies.

Emma Sillett. 41, from Dinting, Glossop, and her son Jenson Spellman, five, were reported missing at 11.35pm on Tuesday.

Jenson Spellman

Her car was found at Valehouse reservoir near Tintwistle earlier today, and police have now also found the bodies of two people.

Police looking for missing Derbyshire woman and child find car

Assistant Chief Constable Kem Mehmet of Derbyshire Constabulary said: "At 11.35pm on Tuesday, November 20th, we received a call to report Emma Sillett and Jenson Spellman as missing.

"Since then extensive enquiries have been carried out by police and external agencies to locate 41-year-old Emma and five-year-old Jenson safe and well.

"After a detailed search by specialist officers, it is with great sadness, that the bodies of what are believed to be Emma and Jenson were located at Valehouse Reservoir earlier today.

"At this time our enquiries are ongoing and officers will be in the area for some time to come.

"Whilst the investigation is in its early stages we have no indication that any other person is involved in their deaths. Further enquires are ongoing to establish the full facts of the case.

"I would like to take this opportunity to pass on my own condolences, as well as those of every officer in Derbyshire, to the family and friends of Emma and Jenson.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to ask the media and public that the family’s privacy is respected at this time and that the investigation is allowed to continue unobstructed.

"Anyone who has information that may assist in our enquiries should contact Derbyshire police directly on the non-emergency 101 number, via the force Facebook and Twitter accounts or, in an emergency always ring 999."