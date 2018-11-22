Police looking for missing Derbyshire woman and child find car

Officers searching for a missing Derbyshire woman and her child have found her car.

Emma Sillett, 41, from Dinting, Glossop, is believed to be with her five-year-old son Jenson Spellman.

Jenson Spellman.

She was last seen in McDonalds on the A560 Stockport Road in Hattersleyat 12.30pm on Tuesday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said this morning: "The black Peugeot 308 owned by Emma was found near the Valehouse reservoir near Tintwistle.

"We are conducting further searches in the area."

Anyone who has seen Emma or has any information about her whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting reference number 1328 of November 20.