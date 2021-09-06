Appeal for witnesses after robbery at New Mills shop

A man entered Maddy’s Store on Church Road at 1.20pm on Friday September 3 and threatened the cashier demanding money.

He left with a quantity of cash, tobacco and alcohol and was seen to walk off in the direction of Low Leighton Road.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery and said they hope someone may recognise him from his clothing.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with a robbery at a New Mills shop

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, who was driving nearby and has dashcam footage that may be relevant, or anyone with any other information is asked to contact PC Alice Parker, quoting the reference number 21*512518 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.