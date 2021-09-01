Man suffers fractured eye socket after assault in Chapel-en-le-Frith
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a fractured eye socket in an alleged assault in Chapel-en-le-Frith.
The incident is reported to have happened between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday August 27 on Market Street, near to the Morrisons petrol station.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital after suffering a fractured eye socket and cuts and bruises to his face.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, and to a man and a woman who are believed to have stopped and offered to help to the victim at the time.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting the reference number 21*499734, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.