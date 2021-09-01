Man suffers fractured eye socket after assault in Chapel-en-le-Frith

The incident is reported to have happened between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday August 27 on Market Street, near to the Morrisons petrol station.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital after suffering a fractured eye socket and cuts and bruises to his face.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, and to a man and a woman who are believed to have stopped and offered to help to the victim at the time.

The alleged assault occurred on Market Street in Chapel-en-le-Frith, near to the Morrisons petrol station

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting the reference number 21*499734, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.