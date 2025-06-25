Drink driving Armed Forces veteran led police on “high speed” pursuit in the High Peak

An Armed Forces veteran who led police on a “high speed” and “protracted” pursuit while more than twice the legal drink drive limit has been jailed for over two years.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Henchcliffe, 33, was staying at a hotel in the High Peak with his partner when he drove off in her car at 8.30am on May 31 following a night of heavy drinking. Police followed the defendant after being alerted by a member of the public.

Derby Crown Court heard how Hencliffe was travelling along the A623 near Peak Forest, Buxton, during part of the pursuit and was driving at “high speed”, while the pursuit was “protracted” and took place over a “great deal of distance”. After finally being stopped by police he then became "aggressive and abusive” during his arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being breathalysed the defendant was found to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit. The court heard at the time Henchcliiffe was serving a 16-month suspended sentence and was subject of a restraining order in respect of his partner.

James Henchcliffe was jailed for over two years

Judge Jonathan Straw told the defendant his behaviour was “complete madness”. He said: “It may be that there are many things in your past in terms of your service to this country or which you and others should be rightly proud but the events of May 31 of this year are not something about which anybody can look on with any degree of pride.

“Because you engaged in a course of driving that was both protracted over a great deal of distance and at high speed. You could have killed somebody. I don't know what possessed you to leave that hotel in your partner’s car – not that you should have been there with her in the first place.

"But to leave at 8.30 in the morning when you’re still absolutely battered from the night before...by the time you’re breathalysed, more than twice the legal limit for alcohol. It was complete madness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, who observed Henchcliffe had served in the Armed Forces from the ages of 16 to 21 with active tours in Afghanistan and had made “good progress” since previous offending, jailed the defendant for two years and four months.

Henchcliffe, of Maynard Road, Boythorpe, was also handed a 31-month driving ban with an extended retest. He admitted dangerous driving, assaulting an emergency worker, threatening behaviour and breaching a suspended sentence.

A member of the public who pursued Henchcliffe and then helped police detain him on May 31 was awarded £500 for his “bravery” by Judge Straw and recommended for commendation by the High Sheriff.