Bikers pronounced dead at scene of crash along Derbyshire’s Snake Pass – as police appeal for witnesses

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 10:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two bikers have died following a crash along the Snake Pass in Derbyshire – with officers calling for any witnesses to come forward.

The collision occurred on the A57 Snake Pass through Holden Clough, at around 1.10pm on Sunday, August 11 – and involved two red Ducati motorbikes.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Both riders, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their families are aware and our thoughts are with them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, or footage showing the riders in the moments leading up to the collision.”

Anyone who saw the crash take place is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.Anyone who saw the crash take place is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.
Anyone who saw the crash take place is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000477836:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact’ Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101

Related topics:DerbyshireFacebookTwitterDucati

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice